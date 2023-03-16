Eddie Howe has revealed that Newcastle United star Jacob Murphy dedicates time to finding ways to hone his skills and improve his game.

The 28-year-old right winger joined the Magpies in the summer of 2017 and has featured in 118 Premier League games for Newcastle.

Murphy has been mainly a bit part player for Newcastle this season and at the weekend played a role in the side’s 2-1 win over Wolves, ending the Magpies five match winless streak.

Howe praised Murphy for his attitude behind the scenes and stated that the 28-year-old brings positive energy to every training session.

The Magpies boss also revealed that Murphy is a player who hones his skills with huge dedication and stressed that the winger loves to spend time finding ways to elevate his game.

“He’s been brilliant behind the scenes”, Howe said at a press conference.

“A real positive energy every day in training and he hones his skills meticulously.

“He’s a player that wants to invest time in trying to find ways to elevate his game.

“I thought he was excellent last week.”

Murphy has featured a total of 33 times in all competitions for Newcastle so far this season and has managed to net a goal in the process.