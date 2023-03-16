Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray feels that Edouard Michut needs to add more goals to his game and believes that the midfielder will be a much improved player next season.

The 20-year-old central midfielder has established himself in Mowbray’s starting line-up this season and he is very highly rated at the Stadium of Light.

On Wednesday, Michut scored his first goal in Sunderland colours to give his team a lead in the 30th minute against Sheffield United, but failed to inspire the Wearsiders to a win.

Mowbray is of the view that Michut is still in a stage where he is getting accustomed to the English game, but he admitted that the midfielder is constantly doing what he is asked to do.

The Sunderland manager revealed that Michut has good finishing technique and stressed that the Paris Saint-Germain loanee needs to add more goals to his game.

Mowbray also added that the Frenchman is still young and is confident that next season he will be a much better version of himself.

“You know he has come from a huge football club in France and what he is learning is English football, competitive edge and manager shouting at him if he’s not running or fighting for every ball”, Mowbray told Sunderland TV.

“He has to keep bringing that and he has to show that.

“He is doing that, but he has not got a big frame and he is quite a slight kid, but he is a good footballer.

“He needs to score more goals because, in training, he has some very good finishing techniques.

“Happy with him, but he is still growing and he is going to be a much, much better player next year, I am sure of that.”

Sunderland will next face Luton Town on Saturday and Michut will be hoping to put in a good performance to lead his team to a victory against Rob Edwards side.