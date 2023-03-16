Javi Gracia has insisted that he is keen to not transfer the pressure of surviving in the Premier League to the players as they will need confidence when they are on the pitch.

Leeds are mired in the relegation dogfight and are currently sitting 19th in the Premier League standings.

They have been gradually emerging as one of the leading contenders to be relegated with teams around them managing to pick up crucial points in recent weeks.

Gracia admitted that he is definitely feeling the stress of trying to keep Leeds in the Premier League but insisted that he does not want that to reflect on his face or in his actions.

He insisted that there is no point in putting the players under any extra pressure by being too hard on them as he wants the Leeds stars to be confident and relaxed when they are on the pitch.

The Leeds manager said in a press conference: “I don’t relax. I live stressed.

“I feel the stress inside and I think that’s the best thing I can do. The best way I can help my players is to give them the confidence and calm to help them play the best way.

“I don’t help them if I stress or shout a lot. It’s not my way.

“For sure, inside I suffer a lot but I try to give what my players need.

“They need confidence and support because they are showing me quality and commitment.”

Leeds will hope to get a positive result from their trip to Molineux when they take on Wolves in the Premier League.