Manchester City loan star Tommy Doyle has revealed that he is trying to follow the example of Sheffield United team-mate Oliver Norwood when he plays in a more attacking role.

On Wednesday, despite falling behind to Sunderland’s early strike, Sheffield United came back to win the game 2-1 owing to goals from James McAtee and Doyle, who are on loan from Manchester City.

Doyle, who is primarily a central midfielder, played an advanced role in the game against the Black Cats and put in an impressive shift in that role.

Paul Heckingbottom deployed Doyle in place of Norwood on Wednesday and the Manchester City loanee admitted that he tried to emulate the Northern Ireland international as much as possible in the role.

Doyle also pointed out that he has seen his team-mate play the attacking midfielder role at a high standard and stressed that he tried to get possession on the ball to play more forward against Sunderland.

“It is something that I am used to”, Doyle told SUTV.

“I grew up in that position before I pushed more forward to learn that role.

“I know that role and I have seen Ollie do it many, many times and do it to a very good standard, so I wanted to try and emulate that as much as I could.

“I am just trying to play my way.

“You know, I try to get on the ball and play forward as much as I can and yes, I enjoyed it.”

Doyle has featured 24 times for the Blades in the Championship and has scored three goals, while assisting two times so far this season.