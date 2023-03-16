Inter are exploring the possibility of signing Chelsea striker Armando Broja in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Serie A giants are expecting to lose as many as three players in the attacking department at the end of the season and want to sign a striker.

Edin Dzeko could leave when his contract expires and Romelu Lukaku is almost certain to return to Chelsea at the end of a disappointing loan stint.

Inter need a striker and they are again looking for a solution from Chelsea during the next transfer window.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Broja has emerged as a viable option for the Serie A giants.

The 21-year-old striker suffered a serious knee injury in November and is not expected to play again this season.

He is scheduled to return to training during the summer and Inter are now pushing to see whether they can sign him.

Chelsea are expected to sign a striker during the next window and Broja could be unlikely to get the game time he requires after coming back from a serious knee injury.

Inter are interested in getting their hands on him on an initial loan deal from Chelsea in the summer.