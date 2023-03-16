Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson is of the view that Robins youngster Omar Taylor-Clarke is a player who is capable of dealing with tough situations.

The 19-year-old midfielder is a product of the Bristol City academy and has been training with Pearson’s senior squad since the 2022 World Cup break.

Taylor-Clarke has already made five appearances for Bristol City’s senior team and on Wednesday he came off the bench in the 63rd minute as a substitute in the Robins’ 1-0 defeat against Luton Town.

The midfielder is highly rated at Ashton Gate and Pearson acknowledged that he has no reservations about playing Taylor-Clarke in important matches.

Pearson also insisted that everyone at the club has faith in Taylor-Clarke’s ability to deal with tough challenges, which he believes is a good sign for the Robins as they are short of bodies right now.

“It is more the fact that we don’t worry about using him”, Pearson told Bristol City’s media.

“He is somebody who we think is able to deal with the challenge and tonight’s game was, I think, probably quite a tough one to go into and he just took it in his stride.

“That is a good sign for us because we are a bit limited number-wise at the moment.”

Now the 19-year-old will eye a place in Pearson’s starting line-up when Bristol City face Swansea City on Sunday.