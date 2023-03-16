Leeds United boss Javi Gracia is of the view that the absence of Tyler Adams will be an opportunity for other players to step up in his place.

Adams has been a key part of Leeds’ midfield since his arrival from RB Leipzig last summer and has featured in 24 Premier League games for the Whites this season.

However, ahead of Leeds’ important clash against Wolves on Saturday, the defensive midfielder has picked up a hamstring injury and will not be available at the weekend.

Gracia admitted that Adams is a different kind of player and stressed that nobody in the Whites squad can offer what the 24-year-old does during the game.

But the Leeds manager also stated that he has several players at his disposal to fill the gap left by Adams in midfield and believes that they are waiting for an opportunity to prove themselves.

Gracia also stated that the players in line to replace Adams in the Wolves game are all of high quality and added that it will be an opportunity for them to step up.

“He is different than others – there is nobody like Tyler”, Gracia said at a press conference.

“Other players are different.

“In this case, we have all the players ready.

“As you can see in the last games we played, we started with Tyler and Marc [Roca].

“The game before, Tyler and Weston [McKennie].

“We have other players waiting for their chance – maybe this is their moment.

“I’m sure all of them are ready to compete at a high level.”

Leeds are in 19th place in the league table and they will be determined to grab three points from their clash against Wolves on Saturday to take them out of the relegation zone.