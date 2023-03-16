Newcastle United target Victor Osimhen has not categorically ruled out the possibility of leaving Napoli in the summer.

Osimhen has been the standout striker in Serie A this season, scoring 19 goals in 22 league games for Napoli who are comfortably sitting at the top of the league table.

The Nigerian has also scored four times in five appearances in the Champions League and his form has made Napoli one of the contenders to win the tournament as well.

However, his future at Napoli is under the scanner as he has interest from several Premier League sides, including Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe is expected to try to add to his striking options in the summer and Osimhen has been linked.

The Nigerian has remained coy on his future but stressed that he will sit down with this entourage and Napoli and take a decision on what to do in the next summer transfer window.

He told German broadcaster Sport1: “I don’t know what the future holds. I think I am on the right track.

“At the end of the season, I will sit down with my agents and discuss everything.

“I will also hold talks with the club.

“I am incredibly grateful to Napoli.

“We will find a good solution together.”

Napoli are expected to demand more than €120m if Osimhen wants to leave the club in the summer, significantly impacting the number of clubs who can bid for him.