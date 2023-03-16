Barry Ferguson has admitted that if he was still a Rangers player he would have been delighted to get a chance to avenge their Scottish League Cup final defeat against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Rangers lost in the Scottish League Cup final to Celtic and the Bhoys are set to beat the Gers to the Scottish Premiership title as well.

But Michael Beale’s side have a chance to deny Celtic a treble when they take on Ange Postecoglou’s team in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Ferguson believes the Rangers players should be delighted with the prospect of facing Celtic in the semi-finals as the wounds of losing the Scottish League Cup final are still fresh.

The Rangers legend wants the Gers star to channel that hurt and be pleased that they have a chance to avenge that defeat at Hampden Park in another cup competition.

The former midfielder said on the Go Radio Football Show: “If I am a Rangers player and I am watching the draw on Monday night, I am delighted.

“I am thinking back how that felt in that League Cup final and you have got a chance again at Hampden.

“Let’s not kid ourselves, Celtic did deserve to win it and Rangers never turned up or played anywhere near where they could have.

“Celtic were the better team and if I am a Rangers player, I am desperate for that game to come around as quickly as possible.”

Rangers will face Celtic in the Scottish Premiership twice as well apart from the Scottish Cup semi-final clash.