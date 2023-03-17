Crystal Palace are not ruling out giving the managerial reins back to Roy Hodgson, according to the Daily Mail.

After being without a win in 12 straight games, including the whole of the year so far, Patrick Vieira was relieved of his duties as Crystal Palace manager on Friday.

In his place, Crystal Palace have decided to appoint Under-21s manager Paddy McCarthy on an interim basis.

It is suggested that Crystal Palace are ready to give the job to McCarthy until the end of the season but it is not set in stone.

Crystal Palace have as an option appointing Hodgson again, the manager who preceded Vieira in the job at Selhurst Park.

For the moment, the team remains in the charge of McCarthy, with club chairman Steve Parish claimed not to be in a hurry to make an appointment.

Hodgson took over at Crystal Palace in the summer of 2017 and managed to keep the Eagles afloat in the Premier League every season until his retirement at the end of 2020/21 campaign.

He came back from retirement to manage Watford last season though, who were also in a relegation fight like Crystal Palace are, but did not manage to keep them up.