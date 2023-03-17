Former Sheffield United manager Dave Bassett is of the view that the Blades are in a great position to get into the FA Cup semi-final and achieve automatic promotion to the Premier League this season.

Under the management of Paul Heckingbottom, Sheffield United are second in the league table and with only nine games to go, they have an advantage of six points over third placed Middlesbrough.

Sheffield United are also in the FA Cup quarter-final and are set to face Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Blackburn Rovers at the weekend.

The former Blades boss believes that getting to the FA Cup quarter-final has been a great achievement for Heckingbottom’s side this season and believes that they can now dare to dream of advancing to the semi-final.

Bassett stressed that Heckingbottom’s men have an opportunity in their grasp to become legends at the club and stated that he sees no reason why the team should not go all out on Sunday as they are already in a great position to achieve automatic promotion.

“They are in a great position and you can dare to dream”, Bassett told Yorkshire Live.

“Being in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup I think is great.

“You are only one game away from Wembley and one game after that is the final.

“When did United last get to a cup final?

“These boys can be heroes and get to Wembley.

“Why not? It’s a great opportunity, the players can go out and go for it.

“It’s not affecting your league at all.

“I think the players at the moment are in a great position to get promoted and to get to the semi-final at least.”

He also warned the Sheffield United players not to throw away their opportunity to play at Wembley as they will get very few chances and stressed that Heckingbottom’s side should believe that they can beat Blackburn with their quality.

“It’s a big match”, he added.

“They have got to be thinking that if they play well and perform to their ability they should have the belief that they can beat Blackburn and get into the semi-finals.

“It’s a one-off, the cup is a one-off you just go for it and fortune favours the brave.

“How many chances do you get to play at Wembley?

“You don’t throw those opportunities away at all.”

The last time both teams met, Blackburn Rovers came out 1-0 winners over Heckingbottom’s side.