Leeds United starlet Archie Gray has expressed his keenness to keep training with the first-team so that he can continue gaining experience.

The 17-year-old, a product of Leeds United’s youth academy, signed his first professional contract with the Whites on Friday and is set to stay put at Elland Road until at least the summer of 2025.

Gray has shown promise and has been tipped for a bright future in the game.

He was a captain for the Under-16s and earned himself the opportunity to play for the Under-23s last season at the age of just 15.

Having got the opportunity to train with the Leeds United first-team, Gray wants to keep doing that and gain the experience which he feels will be important in helping him fulfil his dream of playing for the first-team in the future.

“My aim obviously is to break into the first-team, that’s the nearest aim, I think. Establishing myself as a first-team player is first and foremost”, Gray told LUTV.

“[I am] working every little bit on my game to improve, physically develop more and then just gain that experience is the main thing I think.

“You get every little bit of advice and you take it and use it in the games.

“It helps you so much, just use that experience they have got and try and put it in your game.”

Gray has been on the Leeds United bench on a number of occasions, though he is yet to make his first-team debut.