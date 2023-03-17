Fleetwood Town star Josh Earl insists that he sees no reason why the Fishermen cannot not beat Derby County at Pride Park on Saturday.

Derby have picked up only three wins from their last eight matches and slipped a bit in the race for automatic promotion, with second place Plymouth Argyle being ten points ahead of them.

Paul Warne’s side will next welcome Scott Brown’s 16th placed Fleetwood to Pride Park.

Earl feels that Fleetwood players are eager to play at Pride Park at the weekend, but knows that Derby will be motivated to take three points from them to solidify their place in the playoffs.

The Fleetwood star admitted that his side have a tough task on their hands but believes that they are capable of winning against Derby.

Earl also warned that Fleetwood have taken points from big teams this season and insisted that he sees no reason why they cannot do the same at the weekend.

“We are looking forward to it as it’s a big stadium and they get big crowds so that’s good”, Earl told Fleetwood Town’s official site.

“They are a good side, who are currently sat 5th in the league table and are looking to cement a play-off place themselves.

“They need to make sure they are in there and we are going there on Saturday to take three points off them.

“It’s going to be a tough ask, but I believe we are more than capable of doing just that.

“We’ve taken points off the bigger teams so to speak, so I don’t see why we can’t do that away at Derby County this weekend.”

Both teams played out a 0-0 draw when they met earlier in the season and Derby will be determined to snatch three points from Fleetwood to keep themselves on course for promotion.