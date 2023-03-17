Everton loan star Lewis Gibson has revealed that he is open to a move out of Goodison Park in the summer, but stressed that currently he is focused on finishing the season strongly with Bristol Rovers.

Gibson signed a one-year extension with Everton before joining Bristol Rovers on loan last summer and his contract with the Toffees is set to expire at the end of this season.

The 22-year-old centre-back has been a valuable presence in Joey Barton’s backline this season and the Bristol Rovers boss has been a long term admirer of Gibson’s quality.

Gibson admitted that he is enjoying his time with the Gas’ and stressed that Bristol Rovers are at the top of his list among the clubs he has played for on loan.

The Everton loanee admitted that he is open to anything in the upcoming summer but emphasised that his focus is right now on putting in strong performances week in and week out to help Bristol Rovers finish the season strongly.

“The door is always open, you know what I mean”, Gibson was quoted as saying by Bristol World.

“I’m always open to everything, I’ve loved it here and it’s probably been my favourite loan club wise and pitch time, it’s been the whole package.”

“I’m not really fussed about my contract to be honest as in I am getting my head down here.

“I just want to play as many games as possible of what’s left here.

“We’ve got ten games to go and it’s about me performing week-in-week-out and picking up results for this club.”

Gibson is set to become a free agent at the end of June and it remains to be seen whether Everton will convince the talented youngster to stay at Goodison Park.