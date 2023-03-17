Former Aston Villa star Tommy Elphick has revealed that he cherishes the time he spent with the Villans and is glad that by the time he left them they were back in the Premier League.

Elphick arrived at Aston Villa in the summer of 2016, before their first season after being relegated to the Championship in the 2015/16 campaign, and left them in 2019 post-the promotion back to the top flight.

The now-Bournemouth assistant manager played nearly 50 games for Aston Villa, appearing eleven times in the Championship for them in the season they got promoted.

Elphick admitted that Aston Villa are a club he adores and he looks back on the time spent with the Lions with fondness.

Speaking to Bournemouth’s official site, Elphick said: “It’s a club I absolutely adore and I loved my time there.”

The former Aston Villa star also admitted that he was shocked to see the size of the fan-base of the Lions and is pleased he could play his part in getting them back to the Premier League.

“It’s an unbelievable football club and it shocked me just how big the fan-base was worldwide”, Elphick added.

“I learned bundles, met some great people and played with some great players.

“It was lovely to see the transition from when I arrived to when I left.

“It took a little longer than I had anticipated but it was rewarding to help get the club back in the Premier League.”

Elphick’s Bournemouth now take on Aston Villa this Saturday at Villa Park and the Villans will be hoping his return to his former ground is not entirely pleasant.