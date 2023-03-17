Former Crystal Palace star Neil Redfearn is of the opinion that the Eagles have taken a major decision in sacking Patrick Vieira, whom he feels sorry for.

Crystal Palace have not won a single game this calendar year and as a result are precariously close to the relegation zone.

Thus, the decision was taken to sack Vieira from the Crystal Palace managerial job with only eleven games of the season to go.

Redfearn thinks it is a big call on the part of Crystal Palace to have relieved Vieira of his duties, while at the same time he feels sorry for the Frenchman to have got the axe.

Big call by my old club Palace, sorry to see this warrior lose his job. Always a good battle with him. pic.twitter.com/Aod9zYjyCc — Neil David Redfearn (@neil_redfearn8) March 17, 2023

Vieira earned praise last season for guiding Crystal Palace to a mid-table finish but has now seen himself getting sacked by the Eagles.

After Vieira’s sacking, Under-21s manager Paddy McCarthy has been handed the temporary reins of the senior team.

It is claimed McCarthy may be in charge of the Crystal Palace team until the end of the season, with his first game this weekend against Vieira’s former side Arsenal.