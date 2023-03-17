West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen has admitted that while bringing a trophy to the London Stadium this season would be great, the focus of the Hammers should be on the Premier League.

The Hammers comfortably got past Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in the round of 16 to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League.

However, West Ham face a dire situation in the Premier League, currently fighting for their top flight survival and being out of the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Bowen thinks that with West Ham well-placed in the Europa Conference League, it would be special for the fans if they won a continental trophy this season.

The West Ham star is under no disillusions though, insisting that the Premier League and survival in it is more important.

Speaking to West Ham’s official site, Bowen said: “We’re in the quarter finals [of the] competition, so we’re in a really good place in Europe.

“It would be really special to bring home a trophy to these fans come the end of the season.

“We have this to focus on but also the Premier League, which is more important for the club right now.

“It’s down to us, it’s all in our hands and we need to go out and win all of the games.”

West Ham will be hoping that if they win the Europa Conference League, they do not follow the examples of Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic this century in winning a trophy but still getting relegated.