Manchester City are optimistic about their chances of signing Liverpool target Jude Bellingham and the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is not opposed, it has been claimed in Spain.

Bellingham has become one of the most-wanted names on the market, as the 19-year-old is seen as one of the hottest prospects in world football.

It is not out of the realm of possibility that he stays on at Borussia Dortmund, but suitors have lined up to take the England man away from the German club.

Among them are Liverpool and Manchester City, though the Premier League duo are rivalled by Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Manchester City though have high hopes they can pull of the signing of Bellingham, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

They consider factors such as having enough money for the transfer, rising potentially up to €150m, and the presence of Bellingham’s former team-mate Erling Haaland as things they have in their favour.

Moreover, Bellingham himself is not opposed to the idea of going to Manchester City, the most successful team domestically of recent years in England.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in the midfielder but for the moment, Manchester City and Liverpool are ahead of the pack.