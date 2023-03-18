Fixture: Chelsea vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Everton manager Sean Dyche has picked his team to face Chelsea in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Dyche has inspired hope of avoiding relegation at Goodison Park and would boost it still further if his side can take something away from Stamford Bridge.

The Toffees have though not won on any of their last 27 league visits to Chelsea and last picked up three points at Stamford Bridge back in 1994.

The visitors continue to be without key striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has a hamstring problem.

Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal this evening, while at the back Dyche goes with Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski and Ben Godfrey.

In midfield, Everton have Idrissa Gueye, Aboulaye Doucoure and Amadou Onana, while Alex Iwobi and Dwight McNeil support Demarai Gray.

Dyche has options on the bench to turn to if needed, including Ellis Simms and James Garner.

Everton Team vs Chelsea

Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Gueye, Doucoure, Onana, Iwobi, McNeil, Gray

Substitutes: Begovic, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko, Maupay, Davies, Coady, Garner, Simms