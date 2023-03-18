Dominic Matteo has insisted that Leeds United can get something from their trip to Wolves if they can get the balance of the team right.

Leeds are in desperate need of points as they sit 19th in the Premier League table and are now facing the prospect of being relegated from the top flight.

The Whites have looked more solid under Javi Gracia and did get a point against an in-form Brighton side at Elland Road last weekend.

Matteo is expecting Leeds to make a few changes to the team as they need to be more solid when they are away from home at Molineux today.

The former White insisted that Gracia’s side will need to get the balance of the team right and it could lead them to get a positive result from their trip to Wolves.

Matteo said on LUTV: “I think there might be a couple of changes this weekend.

“We are away from home, make us a bit more solid and then it gives the flair player chances more opportunities to get into that final third.

“If we can get the balance right, we have a good chance of maybe nicking something.”

Leeds have collected four points from their last three league games but are currently sitting in the relegation zone.