Ex-Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega believes Ryan Mason will soon be appointed the interim manager at Spurs.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte launched an astonishing outburst in the wake of his side’s 3-3 draw away at Southampton, accusing the club of not wanting to play with pressure or stress and insisting there is a reason that trophies have not been taken back to north London.

Conte believes that the finger is often pointed at the Spurs manager when the issue is elsewhere and his comments have only added to the sense he will depart in the summer when his contract expires.

Vega does not expect it to take that long though and believes Mason will be appointed as interim boss.

He feels that with his words, Conte has broken the trust in the dressing room and will be on his way.

“Conte and Sheffield United Game not wanted to win anything?” Vega wrote on Twitter.

“Well, Ryan Mason get ready for the interim.

“The atmosphere/Trust in the dressing room is broken.”

Tottenham are now not next in action until early next month due to the international break, with a trip to face Everton on the agenda.

It remains to be seen who will be in the Spurs dugout at Goodison Park.