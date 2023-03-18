Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has insisted that goalkeeper Fraser Forster is a positive influence inside the dressing room and has been a fantastic signing for the club.

The Lilywhites signed Forster on a free transfer in the summer following his release from Southampton.

Signed as an understudy to Hugo Lloris, the 34-year-old has stepped up in the absence of the injured French goalkeeper.

He has taken Lloris’ place between the sticks in the last five league matches, helping Spurs win three of them and keeping a clean sheet in two outings.

Heaping praise on the veteran goalkeeper, Conte revealed how Forster’s presence helps the team both on and off the pitch.

“For sure Fraser is playing very well. He’s showing to be a reliable player”, Conte said at a press conference.

Reflecting on his time at Juventus when the Italian giants faced Forster’s Celtic in the Champions League, Conte added: “I remembered him well from in the Champions League when we played Celtic with Juventus.

“He impressed me and the way to be a keeper.

“At the same time, he’s a really good person, a positive person for this dressing room.

“I think it was a fantastic signing for the club and he’s showing he deserves credit.”

Conte stressed however that when Lloris is fit, he will return to the team.

“For sure Hugo is our keeper but before to come back he has to stay well.

“We won’t force the situation because he Fraser deserves credit.

“We are really happy with Fraser but when Hugo will be ready he is our first choice.”

Forster’s overall appearances for the season have gone up to 12, with two of them coming in the Champions League.