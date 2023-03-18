Fixture: Motherwell vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Rangers manager Michael Beale has named his matchday squad that will take on Motherwell in a Scottish Premiership game at Fir Park this afternoon.

The Glasgow giants are going into the game on the back of good form and will be looking to pick up three more points away from home.

Rangers have won their last seven games in the league on the trot and Beale has named another strong side to continue that run.

Connor Goldson and Ben Davies will start as the centre-back pairing, while James Tavernier and Ridvan Yilmaz will occupy the full-back spots.

John Lundstram and Ryan Jack will look to keep things solid in the middle of the park and Todd Cantwell will be the creative hub from midfield.

Antonio Colak will lead the line for Rangers with Ryan Kent and Fashion Sakala will form the rest of the front three for the Gers.

Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield are some of the options Rangers have on the bench today at Fir Park.

Rangers Team vs Motherwell

McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Yilmaz; Lundstram, Jack, Cantwell; Kent, Colak, Sakala

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Hagi, Souttar, Kamara, Morelos, Wright, Arfield, Devine, Tillman