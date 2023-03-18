Fixture: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United have named their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s visit to take on Wolves in the Premier League at Molineux.

The Whites head into the game deep in trouble in the league standings, but new boss Javi Gracia has won praise for making the side more solid.

They will face a Wolves outfit who have relegation worries of their own and the outcome of this afternoon’s game could be key to the seasons of both sides.

Leeds are without midfielder Tyler Adams, who has a hamstring issue.

Gracia picks Illan Meslier in goal today, while Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Max Wober and Junior Firpo form the back four.

Midfield sees Marc Roca and Weston McKennie picked, while also selected are Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison and Willy Gnonto. Patrick Bamford leads the line.

The Leeds boss can look to his bench if changes are needed, where his options include Rodrigo and Liam Cooper.

Leeds United Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo, McKennie, Roca, Aaronson, Harrison, Gnonto, Bamford

Substitutes: Robles, Struijk, Cooper, Kristensen, Gray, Summerville, Sinisterra, Rodrigo, Rutter