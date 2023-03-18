Dominic Matteo has stressed the importance of Leeds United beating teams around them in the league table in order to boost their survival chances.

Leeds have taken four points from their last three fixtures but are still sitting 19th in the Premier League table.

With teams such as Bournemouth, West Ham and Everton picking up points in their last league game, Leeds have dropped into the relegation zone despite looking more solid under new manager Javi Gracia.

Leeds will be in action today against Wolves at Molineux and Matteo insisted that Leeds need to take points off the teams who are around them in the Premier League table.

He believes Wolves are one of those teams against whom the Whites should try to get something if they want to survive in the top flight this season.

The former White said on LUTV: “We have to look at teams who are around us and we have got to try and get points against them.

“Wolves are one of those games where we can go and try and get something.”

Leeds beat Wolves at Elland Road at the start of the season but they did lose in an EFL Cup fixture at Molineux in November.