Besiktas are preparing to trigger the purchase option in the loan deal of West Ham United defender Arthur Masuaku.

The 29-year-old has been an important member of Senol Gunes’ team this season, featuring in 22 of the 24 league games Besiktas have played so far.

Now with the season approaching its business end and with the club being forced into making decisions regarding the future of their loanees, Masuaku is one name that has come up.

The Turkish giants want to prolong their association with the left-back and are preparing to sign the player on a permanent basis from West Ham.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Besiktas are ready to pay €2.2m to West Ham and will do so over four instalments.

Masuaku will be handed a three-year contract in Turkey and will be paid €1.3m per year.

There had been doubt over whether Besiktas would want to keep hold of Masuaku, but they are preparing to trigger the purchase option.

However, his team-mate at Besiktas, Dele Alli, will return to his parent club Everton following an unimpressive spell at the club.