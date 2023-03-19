Stevenage manager Steve Evans believes that his side have a “good custodian” in the form of Norwich City loan star Jon McCracken and revealed the Canaries told him to take a look.

In the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond, the Norwich loanee has stepped up and has featured in the last three games for Evans’ team.

His contributions however have not only been limited to keeping a clean sheet against Crewe Alexandra and Carlisle United, with his team-mates also benefitting from his distribution of the ball.

Evans is full of praise for the 22-year-old and revealed he made a specific trip to Ireland to watch him, where he was on loan at Bohemian, after Norwich told him to go.

Now with not just McCracken but also Adam Przybek at his disposal, Evans believes that the goalkeeping position is in secure hands.

“I flew to Ireland to watch him a couple of times on loan because I was told by people at Norwich that he was one we should be looking [at]”, Evans said via Stevenage’s media.

“Both times I went there, he got a clean sheet, again he didn’t have a lot to do. His distribution was very good.

“I went down and spent a day watching him train at Norwich and they put him through some drills, so that made it easy for us to tick that box.

“So we’ve got a good custodian, we have got a good back-up in Adam [Przybek] as well.

“Now we are in a good position there.”

McCracken will be looking to help Stevenage secure promotion to League One before he heads back to Norwich in the summer.