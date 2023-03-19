Newcastle United and Manchester United target Victor Osimhen is likely to prefer a move to the Premier League when he leaves Napoli as it is his dream.

The Nigerian striker has been on fire this season and his goals have powered Napoli’s bid to dominate Serie A and win the league title.

His performances in the Champions League have pushed Napoli into the quarter-finals of the tournament and they are the dark horses to win it this season.

Newcastle are claimed to want to land Osimhen to boost Eddie Howe’s attacking options, while Manchester United are also keen.

And according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, playing in the Premier League is the Napoli star’s dream.

Bayern Munich are keen and he would not mind a move to Germany, but the German champions are unlikely to sign him next summer as he is likely to be too expensive.

And he very much favours switching to the Premier League when he does leave Napoli, something which is a boost to his suitors in England.

Napoli are likely to demand a big fee, beyond €100m, if Osimhen is to leave the club at the end of the season.