Salernitana want to make Everton-linked Boulaye Dia’s loan from Villarreal permanent at the end of this season.

The 26-year-old centre forward joined Villarreal in 2021 and last summer was loaned out to Italian side Salernitana.

Dia has impressed with his performances for Salernitana this season and was part of the Senegal national team participating in the 2022 World Cup.

The forward has netted ten goals for the Italian outfit in 24 appearances this season and his most recent goal came on Saturday in a 2-2 draw with Bologna.

Dia was subject to attention for several Premier League outfits in the winter transfer window and Everton have retained their interest in the forward.

However, Salernitana have an option to make the move permanent for €12m at the end of the campaign.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Salernitana are planning to trigger the option.

One option for the Italian side could be to sign Dia and then sell him on for a profit in the summer.

Any move to Everton though would likely depend on the club maintaining their Premier League status.