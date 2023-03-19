Anthony Patterson’s former manager Martin Swales is of the belief that the Sunderland star has many years ahead of him as a top goalkeeper.

Patterson went on loan to ninth-tier side Sunderland Ryhope Community Association in the 2018/19 season, being managed by Swales, and impressing for the Black Cats’ fellow Wearside club.

The young goalkeeper has now been called up to the England Under-21s squad on the back of his displays with Sunderland and has been linked with Premier League interest in the form of Wolves and Leicester.

Swales is excited to see the progression of Patterson, who during his time with Sunderland RCA had to be brought to and taken back from training, and applauds the work put in by the goalkeeper.

The Sunderland RCA manager is delighted to see the development of the 22-year-old and thinks the shot-stopper has plenty of years left in him as a top professional.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Swales said: “It’s funny to think looking back at the time we had to pick him up to take him to training and back because he couldn’t drive at the time but now he is going on to represent his country and play for Sunderland on a regular basis.

“But the one thing you could never knock was his attitude because he never missed training, he loved training, he bonded with the lads in the dressing room and he really excelled for us.

“He was a proper ambassador for Sunderland RCA and for Sunderland during his time with us.

“The club are delighted to see where he is now, it’s wonderful to see what he is doing and I am sure he has a lot of good years ahead of him because he is only young for a keeper.”

Patterson has played every one of Sunderland’s Championship games this season, keeping eleven clean sheets and even assisting a goal.