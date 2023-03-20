Bologna and Spezia have been keeping tabs on the Aberdeen attacking duo of Duk and Bojan Miovski ahead of the summer transfer window.

Aberdeen signed the duo last summer and they have formed a strong partnership up front for the Dons.

In a league dominated by Celtic and Rangers, the duo have stood out with their performances for Aberdeen in the attacking line.

Duk has 13 goals in the league, while Miovski has netted 15, and they have played a key role in Aberdeen sitting fourth in the league table.

Their exploits in the Scottish Premiership have been noted and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Bologna and Spezia have their eyes on the pair.

Scouts representing the two Italian clubs have been keeping tabs on the Aberdeen duo ahead of the summer.

They were initially claimed to be looking at Duk, but Miovski has also caught the eye of the two Italian clubs.

The duo will be likely monitored further until the end of the season as they look to compile reports on them.

It remains to be seen whether the extensive scouting of Duk and Miovski leads to offers for either of the Aberdeen players in the summer.