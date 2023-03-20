Barnsley boss Michael Duff is of the opinion that Sheffield Wednesday have players of Championship quality in their squad and stated that his side have to give everything on Tuesday to beat them.

Sheffield Wednesday are 23 matches unbeaten in League One and their last defeat came in November.

Darren Moore’s side are top of the league with 78 points from 35 games and on Tuesday, they will take on fellow promotion contender Barnsley, who are also unbeaten in their last eleven games.

Duff stated that Sheffield Wednesday’s unbeaten run of half a season is incredible and pointed out that Moore’s side have only conceded nine away goals this season.

The Barnsley boss also added that the Owls have Championship-level players in their squad and believes they deserve to be at the top for the way they have performed.

Duff stressed that the Oakwell outfit have to give their all and be at their best to end Sheffield Wednesday’s unbeaten run.

“To go half a season unbeaten, we did it at Burnley”, Duff told Barnsley’s official site.

“I know the significance, it’s an unbelievable achievement.

“Hopefully, we can end it. They’ve conceded nine goals away from home all season.

“That’s why they’re top of the league.

“They do every part of the game well, which is why they’re 23 games unbeaten.

“They’ve got goals, they’ve got quality, they’ve got Championship players.

“Everything about them means they’re at the top of the league for a reason.

“We’ve got to be at our best and bring everything that we can bring.”

Barnsley have not won a competitive match against Sheffield Wednesday at Oakwell since their 2-1 win in November 2008 and Duff’s men will be determined to change that.