Former Sunderland star Stephen Elliott believes that Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt’s confidence in front of goal has been “shot to pieces” and feels persisting with him will do more damage than good.

In the absence of first-choice striker Ross Stewart, Gelhardt has been entrusted with the job of scoring goals up front.

However, the 20-year-old has found his shooting boots missing, scoring just one goal in ten Championship matches for Tony Mowbray’s men.

Elliott has confidence in the Leeds man’s ability to have a bright career ahead of him but believes that things are simply not working in his favour at the moment.

That is why the 39-year-old feels that instead of starting the 20-year-old, the Black Cats should think about using him off the bench against tiring defences as a good alternative.

“Joe Gelhardt is a good player and I believe he will go on and have a top career, but it’s just doesn’t seem to be working for him at the moment”, Elliott wrote in his column for the Sunderland Echo.

“I think he has a clever football brain and he takes up decent positions, but I feel it may be time to give somebody else a run up there.

“He looks like a player whose confidence is shot to pieces in front of goal and continuing to start him may do him more damage than good.

“He is snatching at chances and it may suit him to come on against a tiring defence late on, rather than have the pressure on him from the off.”

Besides the lone goal, the Leeds United-contracted player has provided his team-mates with two assists.