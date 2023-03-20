Former Rangers star Ally McCoist has seen improvements in the Gers under Michael Beale and hopes that the 42-year-old will get a couple of transfer windows to build his own squad.

Rangers have come face to face with rivals Celtic three times this season, two of which have gone in the favour of the Bhoys.

They recently played in the Scottish League Cup final and McCoist feels there was not a lot of difference that could be seen between the two teams in spite of the 2-1 scoreline in favour of Ange Postecoglou’s side.

McCoist, therefore, feels that Beale will not need an entire squad overhaul and will need to tweak things a little bit to get the desired outcomes.

However, the board on their part will also need to be patient, according to the Rangers legend, and give Beale a couple of transfer windows to get his own squad.

“There’s a train of thought that Celtic just slightly have the advantage at this moment but I don’t think the gap is what it once was”, McCoist was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“The League Cup final, there wasn’t a lot in it.

“Celtic probably just the better team. The game at Ibrox [2-2], Celtic started well but Rangers probably should have won.

“He’ll know himself, Michael, he’s got to just tweak it a little bit.

“He’ll obviously look to strengthen.

“Without giving up on this year, which I don’t think for a minute he will do or has done, he’ll know that he’ll need to make changes in the summer.

“I hope he’s given the time to get a couple of transfer windows behind him where he can make it his own squad, his own team.”

Rangers are set to play Celtic twice in the next month, once in the league and once in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.