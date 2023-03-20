Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is open to a move to Newcastle United in the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Newcastle showed tentative interest in the player in January but it became clear that Manchester United were not open to selling him in the winter window.

However, the midfielder has continued to remain a squad player under Erik ten Hag and is behind Casemiro, Fred and Christian Eriksen in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Newcastle have firmed up their interest in the Scotland international and are ready to make a move for him in the summer.

And it has been claimed that McTominay is open to considering a move to the north east in the next transfer window, in what is a boost for Newcastle.

The midfielder has taken note of the strides Newcastle have taken under Eddie Howe and is intrigued at the prospect of playing for them.

The Magpies believe McTominay’s physical attributes make him a good fit for Howe’s system.

And at 26, the club feel Howe’s coaching can further improve the Scotland midfielder in the coming years.

Newcastle also believe Manchester United would be more open to selling the player to them as they need to raise funds in the summer.