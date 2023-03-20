Inter and Juventus are not considering appointing Antonio Conte as their new manager ahead of next season, it has been claimed in Italy.

Conte’s days at Tottenham could be numbered after he exploded in a press conference on Saturday where he accused the players of not knowing how to handle pressure.

He further pointed out that Tottenham are used to mediocrity as they have not won anything significant in over two decades.

There are suggestions that Conte could be sacked even before his contract expires at the end of the season and he has been linked with top jobs in Italy.

But according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Inter and Juventus are not contemplating bringing back Conte.

The current Spurs boss spent two years in Italy and won the league but walked out after budgets were slashed in 2021.

Inter are likely to undergo further changes in the summer with key players expected to leave and the Nerazzurri do not see a scenario where the Italian could return to the San Siro.

Conte is a legend, both as a player and coach at Juventus, but the Bianconeri are not considering sacking Massimiliano Allegri.

It remains to be seen whether Conte will be in the dugout when Tottenham travel to Everton after the international break.