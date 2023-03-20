Richard Keys is of the view that no one wants Antonio Conte to stay as Tottenham Hotspur manager anymore.

On Saturday, Tottenham drew 3-3 with Southampton, blowing a 3-1 lead by conceding two goals in the last 16 minutes.

Conte’s post match comments regarding the club’s culture and attitude towards the players have sparked controversy, infuriating some Spurs supporters and former players.

Keys is of the view that due to Conte’s decision to put out a weaker team against Sheffield United at the FA Cup, Spurs missed out on the opportunity to progress in the quarter-final stage of the tournament.

The veteran host joked that it is disgraceful for Tottenham to force Conte to suffer so much misery by paying him £13m per year as his salary and believes that nobody wants Conte to stay as Spurs manager.

“And finally….. Would someone please put Antonio Conte out of his misery?”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“How dare Spurs pay him £13m/year only to frustrate him as they do? It’s a disgrace.

“The poor guy has only spent close on £100m only to take their team – er……nowhere.

“Was it Daniel Levy’s fault that Conte sent a weakened team to Sheffield United to get beaten? Come off it.

“They could’ve been playing in a 1/4-final yesterday but Conte tossed it off at Bramall Lane.

“The defeat was his fault – nobody else’s.

“Would we have fancied them to beat Blackburn? Of course we would.

“So shut up Antonio.

“The last time I checked no-one was holding a gun to your head insisting you stay at Spurs.”

Conte has a contract with Tottenham that expires at the end of this season and he is widely expected to depart the club.