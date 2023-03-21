Everton loan star Dele Alli has demanded Besiktas pay his dues until the end of the season if he is to leave the club immediately.

The attacking midfielder joined the Turkish giants from Everton last summer on loan with Besiktas having an option to buy.

Alli has done little of note in the Besiktas shirt this season and has been more or less banished from the first-team squad.

They will not sign him on a permanent deal and Besiktas did not even include him in their matchday squad in their last three games.

The Turkish giants are looking to end the association even before the end of the season, but according to Turkish daily Hurriyet, Alli made his demands clear to the club hierarchy.

According to his contract, he is guaranteed a fee of €2.2m and a per-match fee of €10,000.

He has featured in 15 games for the club and is entitled to receive €150,000 as per the conditions.

Under the current contract, Besiktas would have to pay around €2.35m to Alli if they want to get rid of him now even if he does not play another game for the club.

The 26-year-old is prepared to see out the rest of his loan contract if he is not paid up fully now.