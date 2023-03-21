Steve Evans is confident that his Stevenage side will be at their best for the last ten games of the League Two season.

Stevenage are sitting second in the league table and are one of the top contenders to get promoted to League One at the end of the campaign.

They had a 0-0 draw at Carlisle United over the weekend but have a big game to look forward to on Saturday when they will take on Salford City.

Going into the last ten games of the season, Stevenage are primed for promotion and Evans believes everyone will see the best of his team at this stage of the season.

He stressed that the dressing room has some massive characters who have stood up time and again in big games and produced some big performances despite not winning all the big games.

Evans insisted that they will need the same if they are to have a chance of beating Salford this weekend.

The Stevenage boss told the club’s YouTube channel: “I believe so [we will be at our best in the last ten league games] because we have got some really big characters in the dressing room.

“When big games have come, these boys have stood up and produced big performances.

“Not always win, but big performances.

“We are going to give ourselves a chance of winning on Saturday by producing a big performance.”

Stevenage are eyeing automatic promotion to the third tier rather than getting dragged into the playoffs.