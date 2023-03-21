Marc Roca has admitted that he enjoyed working under the previous Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch, who signed him last summer.

Marsch was shown the door earlier this year following a torrid run of form that saw Leeds flirt with relegation this season.

The American guided Leeds to safety last year and managed to put his stamp on the squad by signing a few players in the summer including Roca.

The Spaniard conceded that this has not been an easy season for him due to Leeds’ struggles and the change of manager in the middle of the campaign.

He was Marsch’s signing and the midfielder admitted that he actually enjoyed working under the last Leeds manager but indicated that the change was needed as the results were just not there.

Roca told The Athletic: “It’s not been an easy season.

“We had a change of manager. I enjoyed it a lot with Jesse.

“We did a lot of things well but sometimes, the results are not coming and something has to change.

“Now we are with Javi and I think the performances are good, too.”

Roca has started the last two Premier League games under Javi Gracia where Leeds picked up four points from a possible six.