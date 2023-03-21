Portsmouth goalkeeper Matt Macey is of the view that Nottingham Forest loan star Ethan Horvath has been one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship this season.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper was down the pecking order at Nottingham Forest and decided to join Luton on loan in the summer.

Horvath has managed to establish himself as a regular in Luton’s starting line-up and has kept 16 clean sheets in 37 appearances for the Hatters.

Macey, who is on loan at Portsmouth from Luton, believes that Horvath has been one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship this season.

The Portsmouth star also stated that the Nottingham Forest loanee has shown his quality by keeping so many clean sheets in the league and believes that Horvath has maintained a very good level of consistency this season.

“Being at a club like Luton in the Championship there’s obviously competition for places”, Macey told The News.

“I think it’s clear to everyone that Ethan, who has played this season, has been one of the best keepers in the Championship.

“That’s not just my opinion, but others’ too.

“His consistency levels have been as good as anyone I have seen in that league.

“There is a very high level in the Championship this season, so many big clubs in that league now, so many ex-Premier League clubs.

“Ethan is on loan from Forest, a Premier League club, which just shows the quality he has with 16 clean sheets so far.”

Horvath will be determined to continue his impressive form this season to help Luton earn promotion to the Premier League this season.