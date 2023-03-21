Ramon Vega has slammed Tottenham Hotspur’s radio silence since Antonio Conte’s outburst over the weekend and insisted that the club have shown no respect towards their fans.

Conte exploded in a press conference at St. Mary’s on Saturday after Tottenham conceded two late goals to only squander a winning position against Southampton.

There is talk of the north London club wanting to sack the Italian during the international break and the players do not expect Conte back at the club for their next game at Everton on 3rd April.

However, Tottenham have maintained radio silence since Conte’s outburst and Vega feels his former club are being disrespectful towards the fans.

He insisted that the lack of communication from the club shows a disconnection between Tottenham and their fans and the least they expect their side to do is to explain what is going on behind the scenes.

Vega took to Twitter and wrote: “I feel the disconnection between the Tottenham and the Spurs fans is so big now it feels so clinical and nearly not real.

“The club has lost the connection with the Spurs fans who are unbelievably loyal, considering what they pay and support for this club week in and week out every season.

“One of the most expensive season ticket holders in the country.

“The least you can expect from the club is to respect the fans and for the top management to come out and communicate accordingly with fans!

“I feel football losing its soul and feels more like machinery’s soulless.”

Conte returned to Italy over the weekend and it remains to be seen whether he comes back to London anytime soon.