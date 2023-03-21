Manchester United have already held initial talks with the entourage of Monaco defender Axel Disasi with a view to a potential move to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Harry Maguire could leave Manchester United in the summer as he may want to play regular football from the start.

Erik ten Hag has prioritised signing a forward and a midfielder but a defender is also on the Manchester United manager’s shopping list.

The club are tracking several defenders across Europe and Disasi is one of the prominent names on their shortlist.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Manchester United have already made a move towards trying to sign the Monaco centre-back.

It has been claimed that the defender’s entourage and representatives from Manchester United met two weeks ago.

Manchester United are interested in Disasi and have made it clear to the Frenchman’s camp.

The Red Devils are trying to lure Disasi with the temptation of playing alongside Raphael Varane.

However, more clubs are expected to join the race for the defender, who has a contract until 2025 with Monaco.

The French club are likely to demand around €50m before agreeing to sell Disasi in the summer.