Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson is admired at Newcastle United ahead of the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Eddie Howe wants to add more depth to Newcastle’s attacking options when the transfer window opens in the summer.

Newcastle believe Alexander Isak will be their number 9 for years to come and Callum Wilson is still a big part of the manager’s plans.

But Newcastle want more options and several attackers are being considered ahead of the summer transfer window.

And it has been claimed that Johnson is a player Newcastle like and he is part of the conversations at the club.

Johnson has impressed in his first campaign in the Premier League and has scored seven times in the top flight this season.

He has been a major reason why Forest have managed to keep their heads above the relegation zone at the moment.

Newcastle are interested in him and are considering making a move for him in the summer transfer window.

Johnson has more than three years left on his contract and Nottingham Forest are unlikely to want to sell if they survive in the Premier League.