Ellis Simms has stated that he has patiently worked hard for his opportunity to play for Everton and stressed that he knows the importance of utilising opportunities that come his way.

The 22-year-old centre-forward spent the first half of the season on loan at Sunderland and was recalled in January to help Everton’s striking department.

On Saturday, Simms scored the first senior goal of his Everton career after coming off the bench in the dying minutes of the game to help the Toffees rescue a valuable point against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Simms stated that the purpose of the loan spells he had was to help him learn so that he could use those experiences to get into Everton’s first team.

The forward added that he has worked hard and waited patiently for his opportunity and insists that he knows how to grab it when a chance comes his way.

“I definitely reflect on the journey I’ve had so far after a moment like this”, Simms told Everton’s official site.

“I’ve been on a few loans and I’ve done well.

“The main purpose of those loans is to come back and use it to try to get into this team.

“I’ve worked hard and I’ve been patient, waiting for the moment.

“When I do get on the pitch, I know I need to grab it with both hands and take it.”

Simms has featured six times for Everton so far this season and will be eyeing a spot in Sean Dyche’s starting line-up against Tottenham Hotspur after the international break.