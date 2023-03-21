Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City will consider trying to sign Wilfried Gnonto if Leeds United are relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season.

Leeds signed Gnonto on the final day of the transfer window last summer after failing to capture their top attacking targets.

But the young Italian has exceeded expectations in his first season in England and has been one of the bright sparks of the team.

He is likely to play a big role in Leeds are to survive in the Premier League this season but several big clubs have their eyes on him should the Whites go down.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are monitoring the winger’s situation.

If Leeds are relegated from the Premier League, the three teams are prepared to pounce on Gnonto.

Leeds are unlikely to want to sell the winger if they stay in the Premier League next season but relegation could change the dynamics.

Gnonto is happy at Leeds but is unlikely to want to play in the Championship if Leeds suffer the ignominy of relegation.