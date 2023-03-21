Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has revealed that Magpies youngster Elliot Anderson has been outstanding in training and believes that player stepped up in their game against Nottingham Forest.

The 20-year-old midfielder is highly rated at St. James’ Park, but he has not featured much for Newcastle this season, only managing four starts in all competitions.

On Friday, Anderson came on as a second half substitute and put in a great performance to help the Magpies earn three points against the Tricky Trees.

Longstaff stressed that Anderson has been outstanding in every training session and stated his delight at the midfielder being able to impact the game for Newcastle on Friday.

“Yeah I was so happy for Elliot, he changed the game for us when he came on and was outstanding”, Longstaff told Chronicle Live.

“He’s been like that every day in training to be honest.

“Behind the scenes that’s what he’s like.”

Anderson found the back of the net against Nottingham Forest but it was ruled out following a VAR check which deemed Longstaff to be offside in the build-up.

Longstaff stressed that he was gutted to see Anderson’s first senior goal ruled out because of him and revealed that he believes that the midfielder stepped up to show everybody how good he is.

“I felt so bad when his goal got chalked off because it was me offside”, he added.

“I don’t really know what I was meant to do though!

“I was gutted for him.

“I said to him this is why you work so hard behind the scenes because there will be a moment where we need you.

“I thought he came in and stepped up.”

Newcastle will face Manchester United after the international break and Anderson will be eyeing a spot in the starting line-up for that game.