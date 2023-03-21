Tottenham Hotspur are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing Arsenal-linked attacker Noah Okafor in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old Swiss forward has scored seven times in the Austrian Bundesliga this season and has been heavily linked with a move away from Red Bull Salzburg.

He will have a year left on his contract in the summer and is believed to be looking for a fresh challenge from next season onwards.

Arsenal have already been rumoured to be interested in taking him to the Premier League in the next transfer window.

And according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Okafor is also being tracked by another north London club in the shape of Tottenham.

Spurs are likely to be in the market for a forward in the summer and the Salzburg forward is on their radar.

His performances in the Champions League, where he has netted three times this season, have also attracted the interest of other clubs.

Serie A giants AC Milan and Inter are also believed to be interested in getting their hands on Okafor.

Salzburg are prepared to sell him and want around €20m to €25m from his departure during the next window.