Managers are also said to have reservations over the running of the football operations at Tottenham Hotspur, particularly given the doubts over the future of managing director of football Fabio Paratici, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Antonio Conte is expected to be sacked soon following his angry outburst on Saturday when he attacked the players for not wanting to play under stress and pressure.

Spurs’ players do not expect the Italian to be in charge of the Everton game after the international break, but no decision has been made yet.

Ryan Mason is expected to be in charge for the rest of the season if Conte gets sacked as Tottenham look to bring in a new manager over the summer.

But it has been claimed that the search is not going to be straightforward for Daniel Levy as potential targets have serious questions about Tottenham.

Some of the managers have the same concerns about the club and the players that Conte raised in that infamous press conference at Southampton.

However, they have deeper reservations about how the football operations are working at Spurs, especially Paratici.

The Italian is likely to be heading the search for a new manager but there are question marks over his future.

He was handed a 30-month ban from Italian football due to malpractices at his former club Juventus but it could even be implemented across the globe as well.

Tottenham have compiled a shortlist of targets but they will have serious questions to answer from the candidates themselves.