Liverpool legend John Aldridge is of the view that Liverpool will finish outside the top four this season if they do not drastically improve their poor away form.

The Reds are struggling this season and with no hope of any silverware, Jurgen Klopp’s men have fixed their sights on finishing in the top four to secure Champions League qualification.

Liverpool’s away form in the league has been subject to criticism as they have only managed to win three of their 13 games so far this season.

Aldridge pointed out the inconsistency in Liverpool’s performances as Klopp’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of relegation threatened Bournemouth just after inflicting a 7-0 humbling on their rivals Manchester United.

As the season progresses to its end, the former Liverpool striker is confident that the Merseyside outfit will do well when playing at Anfield, but issued a warning that unless they improve their away form, the Reds will miss out on the top four.

“We watched them humiliate Manchester United and were then shown up at Bournemouth, who lost to Aston Villa 3-0 at the weekend”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“That says everything about our season.

“We’re likely to turn up against Arsenal next month and beat them but then go to somewhere like Southampton and lose.

“Unless something drastically changes with our away form, we are not going to make top four.

“If it carries on the way it is, we will probably end up sixth.

“At Anfield, things will look after themselves.”

Liverpool will face Manchester City at the Etihad after the international break before visiting London to play Chelsea.